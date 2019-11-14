MADISON -- In the weeks just before Thanksgiving, the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at 2033 Fish Hatchery Rd. in Madison will see nearly double the number of shoppers that usually visit each open day. According to Jennifer Troia, associate director of client services, "We usually welcome about 70 families each day we're open, but with the excitement of Thanksgiving, we'll host 120 to 130 families each day that we're open from November 18 through November 26. Our shoppers are as excited (and busy preparing!) for the holidays as we and our volunteers are, planning a meal of traditional and family favorites to give thanks for the good in their lives with family and friends." In order to serve families, Troia is scheduling extra volunteers to meet the need. "We'll need 15 volunteers per two-hour shift to help host, which means guiding our clients (one household at a time) around our food pantry, which is set up like a small grocery store. "Each item on the shelf is labeled with a specific point value. Hosts are responsible for greeting our clients and tallying the items clients select. Hosts also assist in loading the client's vehicle. Family groups with older teens, work groups, and social groups are welcome to sign up together." The pantry will be open -- and busiest --Monday, Nov. 18, through Tuesday, Nov. 26. Hours are Mondays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Two hour shifts, with on-the-job training before a shift, helps volunteers learn, get right to work, and still get their own to-do lists done. Troia emphasizes that the work is joyful: "Shoppers leave with a full cart and volunteers leave with a full heart!" There's no better way to celebrate a season of blessings. For more information or to sign up, email Jennifer at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or sign up and explore online: svdpmadison.org/get-involved