MADISON -- Immigrants who moved to the Madison area from Africa, Asia, and Latin America will share their experiences of coming to this country on Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the Saint Dennis Parish Center. The program will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Speakers at the panel discussion, entitled "Immigration Stories: The Long Road to Citizenship," will include Liaman Mai, a native of Hong Kong; Lawrence Obi, who is from Nigeria; and Sr. Paz Vital, OSB, from Mexico.

Saint Dennis parishioner Kathy Markeland, a member of the parish's Steward Commission and editor of the parish newsletter, will be moderator.

The panelists will speak about why they decided to move to the United States, their experiences upon arrival, and the challenges they faced in becoming U.S. citizens.

The Saint Dennis Parish Center is located at 505 Dempsey Rd. on Madison's east side.