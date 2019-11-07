MCFARLAND -- Christ the King Parish is planning its Soup'er Chili Cook-Off and Pie Bake-Off on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Christ the King Parish Hall, 5306 Main St.

To enter a favorite soup or chili, registration forms are available at the parish office or at www.myparish.com Registration forms must be submitted to the church office by 12 noon on Monday, Nov. 11. There is no entry fee.

Customers will vote on their favorite and prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place.

For pie bakers, there is no registration required. Bring your pie to the parish hall on Saturday, Nov. 16, between 3 and 5 pm. Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place. All flavors of pies are welcome.

People are invited to come to taste and vote on the entries. There will also be raffles available.