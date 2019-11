STOUGHTON -- Two parishioners will share their journey to Christ during "Our Faith Stories" on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m. in Healy Hall at St. Ann Parish.

Lindsay Snyder will speak about how her faith was broken and then restored by God. Bob Grady will share a life of God-given miracles and love in the midst of trials.

Treats and fellowship follow the talks. All are invited. For more information, call Shaun Kleitsch at 608-873-7633.