STOUGHTON -- Have you lost someone that you love dearly -- perhaps just this year, or many years ago?

St. Ann Parish in Stoughton invites you to attend a three-week session where people will receive information on healthy grieving by Peggy Weber, RN and grief counselor. She will have reflections, prayer, and a time of sharing memories.

This program was presented here last fall by Weber and was valued by all who attended. It was so helpful to share time with others who are also grieving.

The sessions will be held in Healy Hall on Monday mornings from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on November 11, 18, and 25, with attendance at all three necessary, because it is a series.

Call Shaun Kleitsch at 608-873-7633 to register or with questions.