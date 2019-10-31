PRAIRIE DU SAC -- We recently celebrated All Saints' Day. This celebration makes manifest our belief that there is a powerful spiritual bond between those in heaven (the "Church Triumphant"), and the living (the "Church Militant"). We venerate relics -- not because the individual saint is worthy of some sort of worship, or because there is anything inherently powerful in the relic itself -- but because relics are used by God as a means of grace and to show His power and love. Valley of Our Lady Monastery's relic collection will be available for veneration on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 12 noon until Vespers (at 4:45 p.m.) in the monastery's front reception room. Relics of St. Martin de Porres, whose feast day is on November 3, along with those of many other saints will be on display. Twenty-three new relics that were repaired and approved for public veneration will be on display. All are welcome to come and learn more about our treasured saints and to ask for their intercession; the chapel will also be available for prayer throughout the afternoon, and all are welcome to join the Sisters for Vespers.