At Mount Olivet Cemetery in Janesville, Bishop Donald J. Hying leads a procession around the newly paved driveways on Saturday, Oct. 19. (Catholic Herald photos/Joe Ptak)

JANESVILLE -- On Saturday morning, Oct. 19, Bishop Donald J. Hying consecrated a new addition at Janesville’s Mount Olivet Cemetery, one of four diocesan cemeteries. He was joined by Janesville pastors, Fr. James Leeser, Fr. Robert Butz, and Fr. Paul Arinze, on the sunny, breezy morning, and led about 40 of the faithful from surrounding parishes in a procession around the newly paved driveways. During his homily, Bishop Hying recalled that in operating cemeteries, the Church exercises the Corporal Work of Mercy of burying the dead, as well as the Spiritual Work of Mercy of praying for the dead. Nearly a decade of planning The consecration caps nearly a decade of planning. As early as 2010, the Diocese of Madison had approached the City of Janesville about acquiring more land for the cemetery. In 2017, the diocese purchased five adjacent acres, allowing Mount Olivet to continue to serve the Catholic families of Janesville and surrounding communities for decades to come. As part of the land development over the past year, the diocese built a new sales office and heated garage, which Bishop Hying also blessed on Saturday. In the past, snowy days required the superintendent to park on the street and trudge to the shed at the back of the property where the plow was kept. The new garage is conveniently located closer to the cemetery entrance. The new office is much more accessible than the former office, which had stairs at the entrance. In brief remarks after the liturgy, Bishop Hying gave special thanks to John Miller, director of cemeteries from 2009 to 2019. Miller oversaw the acquisition and development of the new land. Damian Lenshek is the current director of cemeteries. Cemetery information Mount Olivet Cemetery offers graves, crypts, niches, urns, markers, and vaults along with burial services. Graves in the new addition will be available for purchase soon. Call 608-754-3472 or visit madisondiocese.org/cemeteries to learn more.