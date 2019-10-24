MADISON -- Bishop Donald J. Hying will share some thoughts on what it means to be a Catholic in today's world at Theology on Tap on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave.

Bishop Hying, the youngest of six brothers, is originally from West Allis, Wis. After attending Marquette University, he went on to the seminary and was ordained a priest in 1989. He has served as a parochial vicar, parochial administrator, and pastor in a variety of parishes; spent a few years doing priestly ministry in the Dominican Republic; and was dean of formation and rector at St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee before being ordained an auxiliary bishop for Milwaukee in 2011.

Bishop Hying was appointed Bishop of Gary, Ind., in 2014 and most recently became the bishop of Madison in June of 2019.

Theology on Tap is a monthly event, generally the fourth Thursday of the month, where 20s&30s are invited for free beer and engaging talks by some of the leading thinkers, speakers, educators, innovators, and activists in the nation as they share their insights on various contemporary issues facing young adults today.