CHICAGO -- Each year, the International Catholic Stewardship Council (ICSC) recognizes dioceses and archdioceses that best promote the theology of stewardship and best practices of Catholic philanthropy throughout the year.

Recently, at the ICSC annual conference in Chicago, the Diocese of Madison's 2019 Annual Catholic Appeal was recognized with the Award of Excellence in the following three categories:

• Award for Excellence: Annual Appeal Poster

• Award for Excellence: Annual Appeal Brochure

• Award for Excellence: Total Diocesan Annual Appeal Effort

"Congratulations to everyone who donated, parishes that participated, and the diocesan staff involved in making the annual appeal happen," said Jill McNally, director of the Office of Stewardship and Development for the Diocese of Madison.

She and Kristen Beckett, director of annual appeals, attended the conference in Chicago.