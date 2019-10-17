STOUGHTON -- You may have been one of the 800 people who were blessed to hear Immaculee' Ilibagiza speak at St. Ann Parish, Stoughton, back in March of 2017. Or maybe you are one of the thousands who have read Ilibagiza's book, Left to Tell, about her harrowing 100 days hidden in a tiny bathroom with six other women and one child, in an attempt to avoid being killed by members of the Hutu tribe in her home country of Rwanda in Eastern Africa. Either way, St. Ann Parish is blessed to welcome Ilibagiza back November 15 and 16 when she will host a two-day retreat that takes place that Friday evening and Saturday morning. Ilibagiza is a New York Times best-selling author and world-renowned speaker who shares her story of escaping death by praying the Rosary, during the Rwandan genocide. In that three-month period, more than 800,000 members of her tribe were slaughtered, including her mom, dad, two brothers, grandparents, and many extended family members and friends. Ilibagiza will continue to share her message of faith, forgiveness, and hope during the retreat. It runs from 5 until 9 p.m. on Friday and from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Register by going to Ilibagiza's website at https://www.immaculee.com and go to events, next events, retreats, and click on the one listed as Stoughton, WI. Or, follow this direct link: https://www.immaculee.com/collections/retreats/products/stoughton-wi-retreat-november-15-16-2019-with-immaculee The cost to register is $57 for one or $76 for two people. All money generated from the registration cost goes toward Immaculee's charity, which supports an orphanage in Rwanda. If you have any questions, or do not have access to the internet for registration, contact Jayne Kane at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 608-444-0812 or Linda Deschane at multi This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 608-695-9650.