The month of October each year is dedicated to the Rosary. This is primarily due to the fact that the liturgical feast of Our Lady of the Rosary is celebrated on October 7 in the Catholic Church. Also, in 1917, three Portuguese children were visited by the Blessed Virgin Mary in Fatima, Portugal, over a period of six months. The final visit was on October 13, when about 70,000 people witnessed the dancing sun, performed by Our Lady. As a result, many people were converted, while non-practicing Catholics returned to the faith. Hence, praying in a public arena has the potential of converting people and making Catholics stronger in their belief. Following are some events happening in the Diocese of Madison. Rosary Rally in Berlin BERLIN -- The 2019 Public Rosary Rally is one source of a public act of reparation for sin and to honor God and our Blessed Mother. All are invited to come and join in praying the Rosary on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 12 noon at St. Michael Cemetery in Berlin, located at the corner of Broadway and N. Hunter (across from Walmart). Come about 20 minutes early so people can organize prior to the 12 noon Rosary. Parking is available on the cemetery grounds. Rosary in Dodgeville DODGEVILLE -- America Needs Fatima is planning public Rosaries to be prayed on Saturday, Oct. 12, in response to our Lady's request to pray the Rosary for world peace and in reparation for the moral decay in society. A public Rosary will be prayed in Dodgeville at the Courthouse on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 12 noon. All are welcome to join in prayer for our country. For more information, call 608-574-1344. Rosary at garden MINERAL POINT -- A fall Rosary will be prayed at Mary's Rosary Garden on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. on the Wiesbrook Farm in rural Mineral Point. All are invited to join in honoring the Blessed Mother as we pray for our country and our world. In the event of inclement weather, this event will still be held. For directions or questions, call 608-574-1344. Statue in Stoughton STOUGHTON -- On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13, all are invited to attend Mass (5:15 p.m. on Saturday, 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday) at St. Ann Church, Stoughton, in celebrating the 102nd anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima. People will be able to venerate the relics of St. Francisco and St. Jacinta that accompany the Our Lady of Fatima Pilgrim Statue. Mrs. Judy Studer, custodian of the statue and the relics, will share her story of cancer and healing. Mrs. Studer also accompanied an icon of Our Lady and relics to the United Nations Headquarters in 2017, where over 800 attendees celebrated the 100th anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima. This special event is hosted by the St. Ann Parish Knights of Columbus Council. For more information, call the parish office at 608-873-7633. Public Rosary in Verona VERONA -- A public Rosary will be prayed at St. Andrew Catholic Church on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 12 noon. This Rosary is in reparation of sins committed against the Immaculate Heart of Mary and the Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ. Public sin requires public prayer. Our culture openly flaunts sin. We hear it on public airwaves, on prime time TV, and on the Internet. Laws favor abortion and same sex “marriage”. This Rosary Rally will be a public act of reparation. All are invited to come and pray.