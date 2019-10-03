

REEDSBURG -- Many years from now, parishioners of, and visitors to, Sacred Heart Parish in Reedsburg will see that the Our Lady of Refuge Chapel was dedicated in 2019. Those who are praying in the chapel before the Blessed Sacrament may wonder what that day was like. On September 22, with the sound of the church bell being rung manually, Massgoers entered the church for the start of the Solemn Mass of Dedication, celebrated by Bishop Donald J. Hying of Madison. Sacred Heart Pastor Fr. David Carrano concelebrated the Mass. Deacon Ron Pickar assisted at the Mass and Sacred Heart Parochial Vicar Fr. Peter Lee and Fr. Greg Ihm, diocesan vocations director, served as Masters of Ceremonies. Chapel project Ground broke for the chapel in May. The project got started when a donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, came forward and wanted to help others have an opportunity to receive graces through praying in an Adoration chapel. The donor had received great graces from Jesus in a time of need while praying at an Adoration chapel in a different parish. The Sacred Heart’s structure was built adjacent to the current church building. The project incorporated stained glass windows from the previous Sacred Heart Church that stood on the corner of Fourth and Locust Sts. The new chapel provides seating for approximately 40 people. The chapel will be featured during the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the current church in November. Dedication Mass Bishop Hying, and the rest of the procession, walked through to the church and into the new chapel at the start of the Mass. Father Carrano processed in with a relic of St. John Vianney, which would be part of the chapel. With special guests at the Mass in the chapel, Bishop Hying blessed the inside of it with holy water. The Massgoers in the main church followed along with the Mass and blessings via a projector screen. During his homily, Bishop Hying, who was installed as Bishop of Madison in June, said he woke up that morning, thinking “oh good, I get go to Reedsburg, today . . . I’ve never been there before in my life.” He continued, “This chapel is a beautiful testimony to your intense love for Jesus and your desire to extend his kingdom within more and more hearts, to all the people that belong to this parish” and others that will be praying in the chapel. “What an extraordinary moment this is,” Bishop Hying said. “Because a year ago, this chapel was just a beautiful idea. And, here, already, we’re inside its walls dedicating it, consecrating it to such a sacred purpose.” Blessing the chapel Following Bishop Hying’s homily, he prayed over the new space, and a Litany of Saints was sung by the entire congregation. Then, the relic of St. John Vianney, patron saint of parish priests, was placed into the altar. Following a prayer of dedication, the altar was anointed with Sacred Chrism. Next, the altar was incensed, along with the walls of the new space, and the people. Sacred Heart Sacristans Jan Bohl and Jan Harkins brought forth the altar cloths which Father Carrano and Father Lee arranged on the altar. Parishioners Carol Sebanek and Jan Delmore brought forth flower arrangements for the chapel. The servers brought up the candles and altar cross in preparation for the consecration. Paul Jensen, project manager, and his wife Christine brought up the bread and wine to the bishop. Following Communion, the Blessed Sacrament was placed into the tabernacle. Toward the end of the Mass, Father Carrano thanked all those who came for the dedication. “I’m overjoyed today to have one of the successors of the apostles together with us here in Reedsburg at Sacred Heart,” Father Carrano said. “We’ve seen so many people come together to achieve a common goal in building this house, which is a most worthy and beautiful dwelling for our Eucharistic Lord.” Young members of the parish then brought up flowers before images of Mary to venerate her intercession. The Blessed Sacrament was then exposed into the monstrance and placed upon the altar for Eucharistic Adoration. This first Adoration in the new chapel was the start of a weeklong Adoration time for parishioners which concluded the following Friday. Many parishioners had already signed up for Adoration times before the chapel opened. Following the Mass, a reception was held in the school to celebrate the project. Eucharistic Adoration is held in the chapel weekly from 9 a.m. on Thursday until 8 a.m. on Friday. For more on Sacred Heart Parish and the Our Lady of Refuge Chapel, go to http://shcreedsburg.org