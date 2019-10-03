SAUK CITY -- St. Aloysius Church and School in Sauk City are joining with volunteer efforts in Madison and around the world by involving students and parishioners in various pro-life opportunities during 40 Days for Life this fall. From September 25 to November 3, Madison and surrounding communities are uniting with the largest pro-life mobilization in history -- the international 40 Days for Life campaign happening in a record number of 505 cities in all 50 states and 61 countries. St. Aloysius is promoting the vigil in Madison and has also scheduled additional local pro-life activities. The 40 Days for Life campaign is made up of three key components: • Prayer and fasting: Inviting people of faith throughout the diocese to join together for 40 days of fervent prayer and fasting for an end to abortion. • Peaceful vigil: Joining in the visible, public centerpiece of 40 Days for Life in a focused, 40-day, non-stop, round-the-clock prayer vigil outside Planned Parenthood, 3706 Orin Rd., Madison. For more information contact Gwen at 608-393-8545 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it • Community outreach: taking a positive, upbeat pro-life message to every corner of our country through media efforts, church presentations, and public visibility. Sauk City efforts St. Aloysius Church at 115 Madison St. in Sauk City and St. Aloysius School are promoting 40 Days for Life by offering rides to the Madison vigil and by hosting special scheduled prayer opportunities for all who wish to join together in prayer. Rides will be offered to the Madison peaceful vigil at Planned Parenthood for the Wednesday 10 to 11 a.m. shift. Contact Nick and Kay Ringelstetter at 608-544-5131. Randy Mack is organizing coverage of the "Knight Shift" with the Knights of Columbus Council 3099 and can be reached at 608-393-9460. There will be a pro-life Rosary before all 4:30 p.m., 8 a.m., and 10:30 a.m. weekend Masses at St. Aloysius Church during 40 Days for Life. Other activities include: On Wednesday, Oct.9, at 6 p.m. -- Pro-life Rosary recited around bonfire at St. Aloysius School with all elementary, middle school, and high school religious education students, teachers, and parents. Students will also be joining in pro-life prayers in their classrooms and are planning additional community service projects. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. -- Spanish-English Rosary with intention for the unborn outside at statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Memorial to the Unborn led by Fr. Miguel Galvez. Monday, Oct. 28, at 8:15 a.m. -- Mass at St. Aloysius Church with special intention for the unborn and all of those affected by abortion. Third through fifth grade students and their teachers will pray the pro-life Rosary following Mass. The school children are also planning special prayers and activities during the campaign. The Rosary is also prayed every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Durward's Glen in Baraboo with the added intention for the unborn during 40 Days for Life. All are invited to join in these prayer opportunities. More information on this power of prayer can be found at www.40daysforlife.com