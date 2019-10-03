MADISON -- A pro-life, Catholic, feminist? All these attributes, plus humor and strong faith, define Claire Swinarski, an author and podcaster speaking at Blessed Sacrament Parish on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. in the Assembly Hall (church lower level). Her subject is "How a Catholic Feminist Looks at Pro-Life Issues." As the author of the book, Girl, Arise!, Swinarski weaves a tale of how she started delving into the true meaning of her faith, her values, and how she wanted to be part of changing the world. She chronicles her small steps toward a wholehearted grasp of why the Church teaches what it does. All are welcome to attend. Blessed Sacrament is a barrier-free facility using the walkway to the elevator on the east side of the church. There is no cost, but there will be a free will offering to defray expenses.