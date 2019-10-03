MADISON -- The Madison Diocesan Council of Catholic Women and Madison Catholic Woman's Club jointly invite all women of the diocese and their guests to "A Day of Christian Renewal" on Monday, Oct. 15, at St. Maria Goretti Parish Hall, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison. Leading the retreat will be June Wessa, parish ministry consultant and co-director of the Jesuit Retreat House in Oshkosh. She ties together Mr. Rogers, praying in color, and Women at the Well and explores these connections in her program, "Deep and Simple Faith." This day of reflection, fellowship, and prayer begins at 9 a.m. and includes morning refreshments, program, lunch, and closes with Mass at 2:15 p.m. Reservations by check made payable to Madison Catholic Woman's Club for $25 per person should be sent to: Day of Renewal Reservations, c/o Carol Strmiska, 4321 Green Ave., Madison, WI 53704, and received by her by October 7. Include your phone number and guest's names as well as their parish/vicariate with your reservation. The facility is barrier free.