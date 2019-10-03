MIDDLETON -- Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 9, "An Hour with Jesus," will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Bernard Church. The program will include Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, a short reflection, music, a handout which can be used for reflection during 20 minutes of quiet time, and finally Benediction. "Spending quiet time with the Lord can be life-changing," said Fr. Brian Wilk, pastor at St. Bernard. "It can change our hearts and allow the Holy Spirit to give us direction in our lives." This hour of Adoration will be held through May and also coincide with Stations of the Cross during Lent and Advent. In November, the hour will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. "Jesus says in the Gospel, 'I came that they may might have life and have it abundantly,'" said Susan Swanke, coordinator of discipleship and evangelization at St. Bernard. "A way that we can experience the abundant life of God is to spend time with him. To be in communion with him. That is what we are made for. "Our hope is that people grow more in love with Jesus. That is the reason our parish is here . . . to bring Jesus to the world. To continue his mission in the world." Questions? Contact Swanke at 608-829-5877.