MADISON -- The Seat of Wisdom Diocesan Institute (SOWDI) announces new coursework for this year. In the fall, the institute will be offering a short series on the dignity of the human person with courses entitled, "The Human Person: Created and Graced"; "The Word of God Revealed Among Us"; and "A Study of the Theology of the Body. After the new year, the institute will offer a series of courses shifting to the writings of St. Thomas Aquinas with courses entitled, "Aquinas on the Virtue of Faith and the Apostles Creed"; "Aquinas on the Seven Sacraments"; "Aquinas on the Virtue of Charity"; "Aquinas on the 10 Commandments"; and "Aquinas on the Virtue of Hope and the Our Father." Finally, SOWDI offers throughout the year Basic Coursework on the four pillars of the Catechism: Sacred Scripture, Creed, Sacraments, Life in Christ, and Prayer, along with Evangelization and Catechesis. The institute is an opportunity for anyone who is interested to learn more about the Catholic faith. All are welcome to attend. To register for the upcoming courses beginning in October, visit the diocesan webpage at www.madisondiocese.org/seatofwisdom or contact Marie Lins at 608-821-3135 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it