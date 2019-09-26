MADISON -- In February 2020, Catholic Charities will be opening a new, state-of-the-art Hope Haven facility on the former grounds of the Chris Farley House, a 15-bed facility once located on Olin Ave., off Park St. This modern facility will allow Hope Haven to meet the demand for affordable, individualized residential treatment due to the opioid epidemic and increased alcohol consumption. The new Hope Haven facility will have 20 beds and will provide an expanded program that includes wellness, fitness, nutrition, and therapeutic horticulture. The project is expected to cost $2 million. Helping the most vulnerable persons Founded in 1973, the year Paul Soglin was first elected as Madison’s mayor, Hope Haven was located in “Colvin Manor” on Johnson St., where it offered primary and transitional treatment. Mary Haberman, Hope Haven’s current director, explains, “Many of our clients are the most difficult cases. They’ve been treated by other programs [and] now they’re at Hope Haven.” According to Haberman, the Hope Haven program has always been dedicated to helping persons who are the most vulnerable. Hope Haven’s clients tend to be middle to lower-income and have a long history of addiction, recovery, and relapse. Holistic approach What makes Hope Haven such a unique program is its holistic approach to recovery. Haberman says, “We have a culture of understanding the challenges our clients face —challenges beyond their addiction — and addressing such challenges as part of their treatment and long-term recovery.” Hope Haven’s clients often remark that it is the long-term support as well as the experiences of the staff, many of whom are former Hope Haven clients, that have made the difference for them in their road to recovery. Hope Haven accommodates clients for an average of four to six weeks, and in 2017, served over 300 clients. Hope Haven has been successful with clients who have not found success elsewhere due to their holistic approach. Haberman defines their approach as one that balances mind, body, and spirit. The current Hope Haven facility, North Bay Lodge, limits the holistic programming that Hope Haven can offer. With a new facility, Haberman says, “We can increase our experiential therapies like art and pet therapy, horticulture, and yoga. “With the additional space, we can also enhance our Family Matters program, which helps clients and their families learn about their addiction and begin to rebuild their relationships.” The expectation is that with the new facility, Hope Haven clients can restore their sense of self-worth and help others see them as worthy in a facility designed with the capacity to do so. The new Hope Haven facility reflects Catholic Charities’ commitment to providing the highest quality services to the most vulnerable persons in our community. How to donate To make an online donation to the new Hope Haven facility, visit https://thebeaconhelps.org/catholic-charities-donations/ or send a check payable, with Hope Haven in the memo line, to Catholic Charities, Attn: Jane McGowan, 702 S. High Point Rd, Suite 201, Madison, WI 53719.