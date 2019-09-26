MADISON -- Catholic Charities Madison will celebrate the accomplishments of its programs, volunteers, program participants, and members of the community at its 24th annual Faith in Action Celebration. This year, the annual Faith in Action Celebration will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Madison Marriott West. Registration and cash bar open at 5 p.m. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the awards presentation concluding at 8:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend in support and celebration. Achievement Awards Achievement Awards celebrate the achievement of volunteers and program participants. Recipients include: • David Goodchild, Hope Haven. • Kathleen Jordan, Companion Care. • Gloria Welniak, The Beacon. Leadership Awards Leadership Awards recognize leaders making a difference in their community. Recipients include: • Msgr. Gerard Healy, retired priest, Madison. • Stuart Herro, Blessed Sacrament Parish, Madison. • Alissa Hirscher, St. Maria Goretti Parish, Madison. • Paul Schwochert, St. John the Baptist Parish, Montello. Scholarship Awards Mary Jeanne Kennedy Anderson Scholarship Awards are presented to high school seniors for outstanding service and faith in action. Recipients include: • Danielle Bullock, St. Joseph Parish, Baraboo. • Sara Christenson, Holy Mother of Consolation Parish, Oregon. Partnership Award The Partnership Award recognizes those who have gone above and beyond in support of Catholic Charities. The recipient is: • Kevin Florek, Tellurian CEO. Proceeds from the dinner will go to Catholic Charities' Children and Family Services. RSVPs are needed by Monday, Oct. 28. For more information, visit ccmadison.org or contact Bridget Wittwer at 608-826-8094 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it