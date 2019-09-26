STOUGHTON -- On Sunday, Sept. 29, St. Ann Parish will begin the fifth year of offering "Our Faith Stories". During these evenings, two parishioners share their journey to Christ. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., those attending listen to their talks, then have treats and fellowship.

This month, Bunny Weier will speak about "Finding Jesus Again", and Bob Stechschulte summarizes his message with the phrase "Be Not Afraid".

People will meet in Healy Hall in the lower level of St. Ann Church, 323 N. Van Buren St. All are invited. For more information, call Shaun Kleitsch in the parish office, 608-873-7633.