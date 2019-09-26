MADISON -- St. Dennis Parish will host a four- week "No One Cries the Wrong Way" grief support series on Wednesday evenings Oct. 2, 9, 16, and 23, at the church, 505 Dempsey Rd. A group reunion will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Sessions facilitated by the St. Dennis grief ministry team include a series of videos narrated by Fr. Joe Kempf, prayer, small group discussion, handouts, and refreshment.

There is no cost, but attendance is limited. To register, contact St. Dennis office at 608-246-5124 by September 30. For more information, contact Kathy Saunders at 608-222-9558, Patti Metcalf at 68-222-2173, or Pam Martin at 608-223-0147.