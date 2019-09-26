MADISON -- The Office of Worship of the Diocese of Madison is continuing a series of popular seminars called This Sacred Council: An In-Depth Study of the Second Vatican Council's Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy.

All sessions are led by renowned liturgical scholar Abbot Marcel Rooney, OSB. His informative and enjoyable presentations make these sessions appropriate for anyone who participates in the Church's liturgies.

The workshop is especially geared toward parishioners who simply want to know how to celebrate the liturgy more fully so that their lives may bear abundant fruit.

The sessions will be held on Saturdays, Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 16, Jan. 18, and Feb. 22, all from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Holy Name Heights (702 S. High Point Rd. in Madison).

You may come to one or to all five. The sessions are free (a voluntary offering will be accepted at each session). If you have a copy of the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy, you are invited to bring it (free copies will be available at the session, too).

To learn more or to register, go to www.madisondiocese.org/Rooney or call 608-821-3081. Register by Friday, Sept. 27 (although walk-ins are welcome).