MADISON -- Men from the Diocese of Madison Permanent Diaconate Program gathered with Bishop Donald J. Hying and sponsoring pastors to celebrate the reception of the Ministry of Acolyte and Admission into Candidacy on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Chapel of the Holy Name, Holy Name Heights.

Accepted to the Ministry of Acolyte were Mr. Jeff Bond, Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Monona; Mr. Todd Burud, Cathedral Parish of St. Raphael, Madison; and Mr. Roger Scholbrock, SS. Andrew and Thomas Parish, Tennyson/Potosi. These three men are planning to be ordained to the permanent diaconate in the summer of 2020.

Admitted to Candidacy were Mr. Lee Eggers, St. Mary Parish, Platteville, and Mr. Craig Wood, St. Bernard Parish, Middleton. They will be beginning their study and formation for the permanent diaconate.

In other news about the permanent diaconate in the Diocese of Madison, Bishop Hying addressed members of the Permanent Diaconate and Lay Formation Program class of 2004 at a special gathering to commemorate 15 years of service to the Church. The evening included Evening Prayer and was held at the Schoenstatt Center in Madison on Monday, Aug. 19.

In 2004, 14 lay people and 20 men studied together in the Permanent Diaconate and Lay Formation Program.

The lay people who completed the program included: Jacqueline Childs, Patricia Clark, Robert Clark, Marilouise Durkin, Patricia Hendrickson, Connie Hultman, M. Susan Hundt-Bergan, Jean Jozefowicz, Annette Kiesow, Mary Ann Lukesic, Catherine Schneider, Kathy Siberz, Jerrilyn Sutter, and Sharon Zimmerman.

Those ordained to the permanent diaconate and their parishes at that time were: John Baxter, St. Mary Parish, Platteville; Jerome Buhman, St. Maria Goretti Parish, Madison; William Bussan, St. Augustine Parish, Platteville; James Davis, St. Jude Parish, Beloit; John Fernan, St. Raphael Cathedral, Madison; Richard Fischer, St. William Parish, Janesville; Gregory Gehred, St. Joseph Parish, Fort Atkinson; Thomas Hale, Sacred Heart Parish, Reedsburg; Steven Hayes, Nativity of Mary Parish, Janesville; David Hendrickson, St. Maria Goretti Parish, Madison; John Houseman, St. John Vianney Parish, Janesville; Patrick Jozefowicz, St. Mary Parish, Fennimore; John Kraus, St. Mary Parish, Sullivan; Raymond Lukesic, Holy Redeemer Parish, Madison; Richard Martin, St. Maria Goretti Parish, Madison; Todd Martin, St. Peter Parish, Madison; Ronald Pickar, Sacred Heart Parish, Reedsburg; Joseph Stafford, St. Albert the Great Parish, Sun Prairie; Dennis Sutter, St. Mary Parish, Portage; and Larry Tranel, Immaculate Conception Parish, Kieler.