MADISON -- The 40 Days for Life kick-off event will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. at Holy Name Heights, 702 S. High Point Rd., Madison, in the lower auditorium.

Guest speaker will be Andrew Petersen, development director for Pro-Life Wisconsin. With an academic background in biology and political science, culminating in a master's degree in theology, Petersen has an in-depth knowledge of the complexities involved in the abortion debate.

There will be faith, food, and door prizes.