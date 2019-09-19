PRAIRIE DU SAC -- For the months of September and October, veneration of the relics at Valley of Our Lady Monastery will be on the following dates: Sunday, Sept. 29, and Sunday, Oct 27.

On both dates, the relics will be on display from 1 to 4:30 p.m. in the front parlor. Those coming are also welcome to visit the chapel to pray throughout the afternoon and to join the Sisters for Vespers at 4:45 p.m.

Dates for relic veneration for the months of November and December will be announced at a later date.

The monastery is located at E11096 Yanke Dr.