MADISON -- Our Lady of Hope Clinic and the Women's Care Center are partnering in a "Celebration of Life" with an event to benefit both organizations on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Madison Concourse Hotel, 1 W. Dayton St., Madison. The benefit, now in its sixth year, will begin with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and will feature Steve "the Homer" True from ESPN radio as the emcee of an evening of luxury bingo, with bingo, auction, and raffle prizes ranging from fine dining at some of the area's restaurants, to a round of golf for four at the historic Maple Bluff Country Club, and a stay at a four-bedroom mountain home in Estes Park. Our Lady of Hope Clinic Our Lady of Hope Clinic, which celebrated its 10th anniversary this spring, is Dane County's only 100 percent pro-life primary care clinic. The clinic also provides free primary medical care to the uninsured. Dr. Michael Kloess, Our Lady of Hope Clinic's attending physician, is a family practitioner treating the entire family for a full range of primary care. Dr. Kloess also consults in Natural Family Planning and has helped many couples who have struggled with infertility to conceive children by using NaPro Technology. Dr. Kloess practices medicine consistent with the Catholic healthcare tradition and will not prescribe or refer for contraception, abortion, sterilization, or euthanasia. Dr. Kloess explains his commitment to women's health by stating, "At Our Lady of Hope Clinic, we celebrate life and families. We have established a clinic where the family feels safe and respected. I feel blessed to be able to help couples grow their families through safe, ethical, and medically sound methods that seek to discover the root of infertility, rather than masking the medical issues as chemical contraception does." Women's Care Center The Women's Care Center opened its doors seven years ago and continues to grow, offering more services to more babies and moms each year. The Women's Care Center is a place of help and hope for women experiencing unplanned pregnancies. Medical grade pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, prenatal counseling and education, along with material assistance and parenting classes are all provided free of charge. The Women's Care Center creates an environment where women can feel safe and supported. Women are encouraged to continue coming not only through the birth of their child, but until the age of five. Kila Hagie, director of the Women's Care Center, said, "The compassion this community has shown, through its support, directly shows the overwhelming hope to guide women towards self-sufficiency and building healthy families." Both Our Lady of Hope Clinic and Women's Care Center are nonprofit organizations supported by community donations. Since both organizations are dedicated to celebrating life -- from conception through the end of natural life -- a joint event to benefit both organizations seemed to be a natural fit. Registration information Tickets are $75/person or $500 for a table of eight and include dinner, drinks, and bingo sheets. RSVP by September 30 by calling Julie at 608-957-1137 or by emailing This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it To register online, visit www.ourladyofhopeclinic.org and click the "A Celebration of Life 2019" link on the top of the homepage. "A Celebration of Life" is sponsored by Welton Enterprises, the Diocese of Madison, and Suncor Inc.