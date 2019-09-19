MADISON -- Bishop Donald J. Hying enjoys the opportunity to teach and pass on the faith. His conviction is that as we come to know Jesus and His Church more, we will come to love Him more.

On consecutive Tuesdays, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and 8, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bishop Hying will be teaching on the Catechism of the Catholic Church at St. Dennis Church, 505 Dempsey Rd.

Fr. Randy Timmerman, pastor of St. Dennis Parish, will teach the fourth night in the series on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The presentations are free. Childcare will be provided for those over age two.