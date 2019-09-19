MONROE -- The World Apostolate of Fatima will bring its United Nations Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima to St. Victor Church, 1760 14th St., Monroe, on Saturday, Oct. 5, to Monday, Oct. 7. This statue of Mary is based in Rhode Island and is owned by the Fatima Sanctuary in Portugal. One of the four International Pilgrim Virgin statues, it was blessed by Pope Pius XII, and shortly thereafter it began being taken on a continuous worldwide pilgrimage on May 13, 1947, the 30th anniversary of the first apparition of Mary at Fatima. Mary, the mother of Jesus, appeared several times to three shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917. The Catholic Church venerates Mary's appearances there by giving her the title of "Our Lady of Fatima." Sponsored by St. Clare's Catholic Daughters of Court Mazzuchelli, the free program will start with the opportunity to purchase Fatima Rosaries and other religious goods relating to Fatima. On Saturday, Oct. 5, Confessions from 3 to 4 p.m. and the recitation of the Rosary for First Saturday at 3:45 p.m. will be followed by Mass at 4:30 p.m. After Mass, the custodian of the statue, Judith Studer, will give a short talk about Our Lady's appearances at Fatima, the history of the statue itself, and about her trips around the world with the Fatima Apostolate. She will also discuss her own miraculous healing from cancer through prayer and the intercession of Mary. On display with the statue will be first-class relics of Saints Francisco and Jacinta, two of the three children who were visited by Mary at Fatima over a century ago. Also on display will be a piece of the oak tree over which Our Lady appeared. For further information, contact Regent Joy Stampes at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call/text 608-426-2253.