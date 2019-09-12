|
Around the Diocese
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019 -- 12:00 AM
DANE -- On Saturday, Sept. 14, pro-life Americans throughout the country will gather at the gravesites of aborted babies and other memorial sites dedicated in their honor for the seventh annual National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children.
Solemn vigils will be held at these sites to commemorate the more than 60 million children who have lost their lives to legal abortion since 1973, and to remind our society of the humanity of the unborn child.
All are invited to attend a memorial service in the Diocese of Madison:
Event -- National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children
When -- Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. Mass, program for National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children following Mass
Where -- St. Michael Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane. Special guest speaker will be Bishop Donald J. Hying
For more information, call Gwen Finnegan at 608-393-8545 or email
