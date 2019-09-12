DANE -- On Saturday, Sept. 14, pro-life Americans throughout the country will gather at the gravesites of aborted babies and other memorial sites dedicated in their honor for the seventh annual National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children.

All are invited to attend a memorial service in the Diocese of Madison:

Event -- National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children

When -- Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. Mass, program for National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children following Mass

Where -- St. Michael Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane. Special guest speaker will be Bishop Donald J. Hying

For more information, call Gwen Finnegan at 608-393-8545 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it