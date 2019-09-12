WISCONIN DELLS -- Priests of the Diocese of Madison will be gathering Sunday through Wednesday, Sept. 15 through 18, at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells for their 39th annual Presbyteral Assembly.

The Presbyteral Assembly provides opportunities for prayer, education, and socializing for the priests. The theme for this year's assembly is "The Sacrificial and Fatherly Heart of the Celibate Priest."

Fr. Scott Jablonski, director of continuing formation for priests, said, "We are excited to welcome two excellent guest speakers: Fr. Carter Griffin and Dr. John Bergsma."

Father Griffin is a priest of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., and serves as rector of the Saint John Paul II Seminary in Washington, D.C. He recently published a book through the St. Paul Center for Biblical Studies entitled Why Celibacy? Reclaiming the Fatherhood of the Priest. He will be delivering two presentations related to this book.

Dr. Bergsma is a professor of theology at the Franciscan University of Steubenville. A former Protestant pastor, Dr. Bergsma entered the Catholic Church in 2001, and has authored seven books on Scripture and the Catholic faith. He will be speaking on the history of the priesthood in the Bible and Jesus' High Priesthood as described in St. John's Gospel and the Passion narrative.

The assembly begins on Sunday evening with a sunset dinner cruise.

On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, there will be a Mass with Bishop Donald J. Hying each day. Bishop Hying will also give an address to the priests on Tuesday. Tuesday's Mass will include priest jubilarians followed by a social and dinner with them.

Diocesan staff will attend a social and dinner on Monday evening, and there will be presentations by diocesan staff on Wednesday morning.

The assembly ends at 12 noon on Wednesday with box lunches available.