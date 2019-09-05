MADISON -- The Diocese of Madison has sent information to priests of the diocese about holding an optional special collection to assist with Hurricane Dorian relief for people in the Bahamas and southeastern United States.

It is left to the discretion of pastors of parishes in the diocese whether to have a special collection. However, Bishop Donald J. Hying has encouraged a collection as a Corporal Work of Mercy.

Parishes are asked to send the collection amount to the diocesan Office of Finance with 75 percent going to Catholic Relief Services and 25 percent to Catholic Charities USA.

Individuals in the diocese can also donate directly online at the following sites:

• Disaster Relief at the Office of Stewardship and Development of the Diocese of Madison (http://www.madisondiocese.org/donate), click "Donate Online", then click on "Hurricane Dorian Disaster Relief"

• Catholic Relief Services (https://support.crs.org/donate/hurricane-dorian)

• Catholic Charities USA (https://app.mobilecause.com/form/RTKRvQ?vid=1x52g)