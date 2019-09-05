MADISON -- Paul’s letter to the Romans has been at the center of reflection, conversion, and controversy from the very beginning.

"Romans: The Gospel of Salvation" provides an authentically Catholic, comprehensive, and simple way to understand the overarching theme of Romans -- salvation.

When: Eight Mondays beginning Sept. 30 and ending Nov. 18.

Time: 9:30 to 11 a.m. OR 7 to 8:30 p.m. Pick your time!

Where: Blessed Sacrament Parish, 2116 Hollister Ave., Madison, WI 53726

Register: Online at https://forms.gle/2zLKk2F22XQ7mawY6 or email Maria Arifahabib at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or Mary Ellen Rodriguez at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call 608-845-6103.

The cost of the program is $27. Make check payable to Blessed Sacrament Parish; there are a few scholarships available. Register by Wednesday, Sept. 11.