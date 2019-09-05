MADISON -- "On September 25, the highly successful 40 Days for Life campaign returns to Madison with 40 days of prayer and fasting, peaceful vigil, and community outreach," said Gwen Finnegan, who is coordinating the local campaign. "We pray that these efforts will help mark the beginning of the end of abortion in Madison." Finnegan said, "We know 40 Days for Life has made a difference here. Our witnesses for LIFE have made extraordinary sacrifices to expose the abortion industry and to protect children and their mothers from abortion." Here are just a few of the positive results of previous Madison campaigns. • Countless lives saved from abortion. • Over 40 churches working together. • 500+ volunteers contributing 1,920 hours of service to the community. 40 Days for Life is a peaceful, highly-focused, non-denominational initiative that focuses on 40 days of prayer and fasting, peaceful vigil at abortion facilities, and grassroots educational outreach. The 40-day time frame is drawn from examples throughout Biblical history. The campaign will feature a peaceful 40-day prayer vigil in the public right-of-way outside Planned Parenthood at 3706 Orin Rd., Madison. All prayer vigil participants are asked to sign a statement of peace, pledging to conduct themselves in a Christ-like manner at all times. "40 Days for Life has generated proven life-saving results since its beginning in 2004 in Bryan/College Station, Texas," said Shawn Carney, president of 40 Days for Life. "During 24 previously coordinated campaigns, 855 communities have participated in this effort. More than 1,000,000 people -- representing some 19,000 churches -- have committed to pray and fast. "And we know of at least 16,004 unborn children whose lives were spared from abortion during 40 Days for Life campaigns." For information, visit: www.40daysforlife.com/Madison or contact Gwen Finnegan at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 608-393-8545.