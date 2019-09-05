September 5 marks the celebration of St. Mother Teresa's feast day. We celebrate her as a saint and draw inspiration from her life committed to serving Christ and His people, especially the poor and suffering. Mother Teresa was beatified on October 19, 2003, by Pope Saint John Paul II, and Pope Francis canonized her on September 4, 2016. Mother Teresa set up homes for AIDS patients, prostitutes, battered women, and orphanages for poor children. She often said that the poorest of the poor were those who had no one to care for them and no one who knew them. She often remarked with sadness about the millions of souls in the developed world whose spiritual poverty and loneliness were such a cause of suffering. She practiced the Corporal and Spiritual Works of Mercy throughout her life. Works of Mercy in the Diocese of Madison In the Diocese of Madison, there are many ways for Catholics to be engaged in the Corporal and Spiritual Works of Mercy. For families wondering how they can honor St. Mother Teresa's feast day, remember she said, "Love begins at home. And it's not how much we do . . . but how much love we put into the action." Simple acts of kindness between husbands and wives, brothers and sisters, neighbors and classmates are important starting points. If you are looking to get out of your comfort zone and encounter Christ in the streets like Mother Teresa did, consider getting involved with your parish's outreach programs or diocesan opportunities. Saint Mother Teresa Mercy Endowment Fund The Saint Mother Teresa Mercy Endowment Fund was established in 2016 through The Catholic Diocese of Madison Foundation, in honor of Mother Teresa's canonization and the Jubilee Year of Mercy. Over $32,000 will be granted from the Saint Mother Teresa Mercy Endowment Fund throughout the year. The grants are given to organizations living out the Spiritual and Corporal Works of Mercy and will touch each vicariate in the Diocese of Madison. On August 8, Bishop Donald J. Hying presented a check for $19,012.80 to Catholic Charities at The Beacon, the homeless day resource center, which opened in Madison in 2017, and is operated by Catholic Charities. This donation was a continuation of Bishop Robert C. Morlino's commitment to use part of the fund's first three annual distributions to support The Beacon. Jackson Fonder, CEO of Catholic Charities of Madison, shared, "We are so grateful for the support of The Catholic Diocese of Madison Foundation. With their help and the direction of Bishop Morlino, they were the first community member to offer assistance to care for our homeless brothers and sisters." Distribution of grants As the Saint Mother Teresa Mercy Endowment Fund grows, so does the amount available for distribution to ministries around the diocese performing Corporal and Spiritual Works of Mercy. Besides the contribution to The Beacon, grants from the Endowment Fund include: • To Catholic Charities for Hope Haven, a residential addiction treatment program, and the Cassville Food Pantry. • For purchase of Bibles and Catechisms for inmates (English and Spanish) at the Dane County Jail, Oakhill Prison, Portage Prison, and Boscobel Prison throughout the year. • Distribution to Diocesan Cemeteries for interment of fetal remains, burial of children, state burials, and indigent burials. The funds will assist those who cannot afford to bury children, premature births, and those who have no one to bury them. • Grants to Society of St. Vincent de Paul councils throughout the vicariates. • Distribution to Queen of Americas Mission in Cambria. In addition, the Saint Mother Teresa Mercy Endowment has given emergency assistance when needs arise. Last year, in conjunction with the Diocese and Catholic Charities, over $10,000 was given for flooding assistance. Consider a gift How can each of us help create these ripples of mercy? By lovingly contributing to this fund! Your gift extends many hands of service and sends a message of hope for the future. In celebration of St. Mother Teresa's feast day, consider responding to this important call with a gift to support the ministries living out Corporal and Spiritual Works of Mercy in the diocese. Gifts can be given online at diocesemadisonfoundation.org/saint-mother-teresa-mercy or checks can be mailed to: Saint Mother Teresa Mercy Endowment Fund, 702 S. High Point Rd. Ste 223, Madison, WI 53719. If you have questions or have an interest in learning more about the fund, call The Catholic Diocese of Madison Foundation, Inc. at 608-821-3049 or visit www.diocesemadisonfoundation.org