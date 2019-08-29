MADISON -- This is not a documentary on human trafficking. i am still here is a full-length film, written and directed in 2017 by Mischa Marcus.

As a university student majoring in screen writing, Marcus began interviewing young girls who had escaped from years of captivity as sex slaves. She combined these true stories of courage and hope to brutally expose this growing scourge in our local, national, and global society.

Annual profits from human trafficking are in multiple billions of dollars, making it a huge criminal enterprise, second only to drug trafficking.

Detective Roger Baker (Madison Police Department) will join Marcus to respond to questions at the end of the film.

This event is sponsored by the Madison Sinsinawa Dominicans Against Human Trafficking.

For more information, contact Reg McKillip, OP, at 708-724-7424 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

The film contains mature adult content.