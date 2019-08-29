WAUNAKEE -- Best selling Catholic author and radio personality Patrick Madrid will speak at St. John the Baptist Parish in Waunakee on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Registration is available online at https://stjbcc.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/SaintJohnParishFallConferencefeaturingPatrickMadrid or at the parish office. Admission is $20.

This event is jointly sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and the Thursday Morning Men's Group.

Topics will include:

• Why Be Catholic

• How You Can Help People Come Home to the Church

• Answers to Lies Society Tells You

Patrick Madrid has authored or edited 23 books on Catholic themes including, Why Be Catholic? (Doubleday), Pope Fiction, Search and Rescue, Does the Bible Really Say That?, The Godless Delusion, and the multi-volume Surprised by Truth series.

In addition to his work as an author, Madrid also hosts the popular morning-drive Patrick Madrid show on the Relevant Radio Network heard Monday through Friday.