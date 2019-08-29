MADISON -- The Madison Catholic Woman's Club (MCWC) will host its annual benefit dessert party and fashion show with the theme, "Celebrating Fall," on Monday, Sept. 16.

Doors open at 11 a.m. for raffle and seating; dessert will be served at 11:30 a.m., followed at 12 noon by fashions from Chico's in Greenway Station, Middleton.

Tickets are $8 per person, or reserved seating for four may be purchased for $40. Paid reservations by check made payable to Madison Catholic Woman's Club must be mailed by September 5 to: Syl Kimberley, 45 Cherokee Cir., #210, Madison, WI 53704, or to: Rita Jackson, 213 Knutson Dr., Madison, WI 53704. Include phone number and email address and guests' names with your reservation. Seating is limited to 350 people.

To benefit the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, each person is encouraged to bring gently used clothing items and will receive one free raffle ticket for each filled brown paper grocery bag.

This is the club's largest fund-raiser of the year. Proceeds help MCWC provide funding for local religious, charitable, and civic organizations. Last year, monetary donations and in-kind gifts combined for a total of over $18,000.

For more information on MCWC's spiritual, social, and charitable activities or membership go to: www.madisoncatholicwomansclub.org