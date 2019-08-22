Bishop Donald J. Hying of Madison helps serve lunch to guests at The Beacon in Madison. (Catholic Herald photo/Kevin Wondrash)

MADISON -- On August 8, Bishop Donald J. Hying of Madison visited The Beacon in Madison for the first time since becoming the bishop of Madison.

The Beacon is the comprehensive day resource center for people experiencing homelessness in Dane County.

It is operated by Catholic Charities of Madison.

Bishop Hying toured the facility and met with Beacon staff members and volunteers.

They told him about the work that goes on there to help those who are homeless, and showed the bishop the available resources.

At noon time, Bishop Hying helped serve lunch, along with members of Cathedral Parish in Madison, who normally serve the meal on Thursdays.

The bishop also had a chance to meet with and talk with some of the guests who get help at The Beacon.