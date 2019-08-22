MADISON -- Jesus has called us to do what he did, and that includes healing the sick. The Encounter School of Healing is a conference to teach and activate Catholics to be more effective ministers of Jesus' love and healing in the world. St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Madison is hosting the Encounter School of Healing, a training conference to teach Catholics to boldly pray for Jesus' healing power and love to be made manifest in their lives on Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24. An overflow of the Encounter School of Ministry, Encounter Ministries seeks to partner with local parishes and ministries to host a weekend Encounter School of Healing. Healing is Jesus' idea. It was essential to the effective proclamation of the Gospel during Jesus' ministry, and it is one of the missing components to the effective New Evangelization of our nation. Prayerfully consider participating in this conference if you are presently praying for the needs of someone dear to you, if you desire inner healing or a deepening of God's love, if you struggle with physical needs, anxiety, discouragement, or are in need of God's direction in your life. You are invited to attend this training conference to see how God's healing love will work through you, in your life and in the lives of those dear to you. We cannot know what God will do in the lives of those who attend and for those who are prayed for, but we do know that God desires our wholeness. Saturday will conclude with a Healing Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas (free and open to the public). The presider will be Fr. Patrick Gonyeau, a priest in the Archdiocese of Detroit and a regular associate speaker and presenter for Encounter Ministries. Father Gonyeau carries a wonderful healing anointing and has seen the lame walk, the deaf hear, and incredible miracles break forth in his ministry. A very effective presenter of healing ministry, Father Patrick has equipped many Catholics to step into the healing ministry of Jesus.