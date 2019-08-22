MADISON -- Bishop Donald J. Hying is taking to the radio waves each week on Relevant Radio.

On The Diocese of Madison This Week show, he is being joined by Deacon Jim Hoegemeier, associate director of the Diocese of Madison's Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities who also serves at All Saints Parish in Berlin.

The local radio show airs on 1240 AM and 97.3 FM at 11 a.m. on Saturdays with an encore on Sundays at 4 p.m. Archives of the program can be found at www.youtube.com

Bishop Hying and Deacon Jim will chat about local and universal Catholic topics on the program.

Listeners who have a question or idea for the show are invited to email Deacon Jim.