BENTON -- The annual Fr. Samuel Mazzuchelli Memorial Mass and dinner will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m. at St. Patrick Church, Benton. Bishop Donald J. Hying along with area priests will concelebrate the Mass.

Prior to the Mass, the public is invited to visit St. Augustine Church, New Diggings. Tours will be given from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by the knights. The church, which has been restored, was designed and built by Father Mazzuchelli in 1844 and is the only church that remains as he originally designed it.

After the Mass, Bishop Hying will bless the newly restored house where Father Mazzuchelli lived and died. People can then visit Father Mazzuchelli's home and grave site.

All are invited to stay for the annual dinner in the church hall. Dinner reservations ($15) are appreciated in advance by contacting George Burns by Monday, Aug. 19, at 608-965-4517. Proceeds will benefit the restoration project.

In the tri-state area, Father Mazzuchelli established at least 35 parish communities, designed and built at least 24 churches, and founded the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa.

He was declared "Venerable" by St. John Paul II, the first step to sainthood. His commitment to justice for the oppressed, education, and responsible civic participation are relevant values for our time.