VERONA -- A Silver Rose on a nine-month pilgrimage will be the centerpiece of a special prayer service at St. Andrew Church in Verona on Friday Aug. 9, at 7 p.m.

The program is sponsored by Knights of Columbus Msgr. Schmelzer Council 11155 to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe and express both international unity and dedication to the sanctity of human life.

The journey of the Silver Rose begins each year in March and ends on December 12, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. During that time, Silver Roses travel from town to town along eight routes throughout North America.

Several of those routes begin in Canada and end in Mexico. One route ends in Washington, D.C., and another ends at St. Mary Church in New Haven, Conn., where the Knights of Columbus was founded.