MADISON -- The organ concert at Holy Name Heights on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. will have a special focus on Marian music on the Feast of the Assumption of Mary. Organist will be Dr. Simone Gheller, music director and organist at St. Jerome Parish in Oconomowoc. He will play these pieces: • Magnificat Primi Toni by Dieterich Buxtehude. • Paraphraise sur Salve Regina by Jean Langlais. • Canzoncina a Maria Vergine Op. 113 n 3 by M. E. Bossi. • Paraphrase on Salve Regina by Flor Peeters. • Ave Maria (from Monologe Op. 63) by Max Reger. • Four Versets de l'hymne Ave Maris Stella by Marcel Dupré. • Organ Etude on Salve Regina by Raffaele Manari. • Rosa Mystica (from Triptyque Gregorien) by Jean Langlais.