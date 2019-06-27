MADISON -- Biking for Babies is a pro-life nonprofit aiming to rebuild the culture of life by forming missionaries to raise support and awareness for pregnancy resource centers.

It will be stopping in Madison at the Women's Care Center, 3711 Orin Rd., on Monday, July 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on its northern route.

The 2019 national bike ride is from July 7 to 13 and begins from four different starting points across the nation: Green Bay, Wis.; Columbus, Ohio; Tylertown, Miss.; and Denver, Colo., converging in St. Louis, Mo., at a Celebration of Life.

Biking for Babies missionaries ride over 100 miles a day to witness to the pro-life movement and to spread the good news of pregnancy resource centers that support women and families.

Learn more at: www.bikingforbabies.com/national-ride/