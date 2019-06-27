FORT ATKINSON -- On Sunday, July 7, St. Joseph Catholic School will be hosting its 10th annual Golf Outing at the Koshkonong Mounds Country Club located at W7670 Koshkonong Mounds Rd., Fort Atkinson. Registration is at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Golfing is $40 for members and $80 for non-members. Registration forms for foursomes are available at St. Joseph School and at the Scrip table in the church gathering space. For more registration information, contact Bill Roberts at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it If you would like to donate a raffle item or items and/or if you would like to be a hole sponsor, contact Kari Homb at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it "Please support the St. Joseph Catholic School in Fort Atkinson," said Homb, who is the school principal. "We welcome you for a day of fun and fellowship."