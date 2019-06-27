ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Diocese of Madison Catholic Herald won six awards in the annual Catholic Press Association competition announced June 21 in St. Petersburg.The awards include: • Best News Writing on a Local or Regional Event to reporter Kevin Wondrash for an article on the annual March for Life in Chicago. Judges commented, "There have been many Marches for Life and many, many participants. Reporter Kevin Wondrash found success to making this march fresh and enjoyable by setting the scene and then letting the marchers do the talking. Meeting and conferring with people are key to good journalism, and it is achieved here, especially with the focus on young people." • Best Regular Column-Family Life to columnist Julianne Nornberg for her column, "Everyday Faith." Judges commented, "Great variety of writing." • Best Editorial on a Local Issue to Editor Mary C. Uhler for an editorial on organ donation. Judges said, "The author makes a strong argument for the gift of life through organ donation. A compelling true story is backed up by Catholic Social Teaching and encouragement quotes from Pope Francis." • Best Editorial on a National or International Issue to Editor Uhler for three editorials on school shootings, a national paid leave plan, and getting something done for Dreamers. Judges commented on the editorial on school shootings, "The writer hits one of the most newsworthy topics today -- school shootings. Giving a definite point of view, the writer offers a depth of suggestions that are being considered and asks readers directly to act." On the editorial on paid leave, judges said, "The editor begins with personal experience on the necessity for national paid leave, which serves to catch the reader's attention. She gives a detailed history on what the government has done in the past and effectively offers up solutions on what could help now."