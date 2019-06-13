MADISON -- Bishop Donald J. Hying will be installed as the fifth Bishop of Madison on Tuesday, June 25, at an installation Mass at St. Maria Goretti Church in Madison.

The night before, on Monday, June 24,there will be a Vespers Service at 7 p.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church. The public is invited to attend this service.

Seated is limited for the installation Mass, so reservations were required by June 10.

Both the Vespers and the Mass of Installation will be streamed live on EWTN, Relevant Radio, and Facebook.

A native of West Allis, Wis., Bishop Hying was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee on May 20, 1989.

He served as a parochial vicar for St. Anthony Parish, Menomonee Falls, from 1989 to 1994. He then served as a team member for La Sagrada Familia Parroquia in the Dominican Republic from 1994 to 1997.

He returned to the United States and served at several parishes in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee before being named dean of formation and then rector at Saint Francis de Sales Seminary, Milwaukee.

Pope Benedict XVI appointed him as an auxiliary bishop of Milwaukee in 2011. In 2014, Pope Francis appointed him as the fourth Bishop of Gary, Ind.

Pope Francis appointed him as the fifth Bishop of Madison on April 25, 2019, to succeed Bishop Robert C. Morlino, who died in November of 2018.