REEDSBURG -- Sacred Heart Parish in Reedsburg, along with Friede & Associates, held a Prayer, Dedication, and Groundbreaking Ceremony on May 12 for the Our Lady of Refuge Adoration Chapel. The event included a dedication prayer with several speakers saying a few words of congratulations to the parish prior to the ceremonial shoveling of the dirt. Construction plans Paul Jensen, Sacred Heart's project manager, indicated that construction of the new building started the next day. "Our goal is to have the construction finished by the first part of September. The dedication is tentatively set for September 22." Bishop Donald Hying will be invited to lead the dedication if his schedule allows. The chapel will be featured during the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the current church in November 2019. Jensen said the committee leading this effort decided early on that they would utilize a local contractor and parishioners and other local people as sub-contractors. The structure is being built adjacent to the current church building. The outside will utilize matching stone to blend in with the design of the church. The project will incorporate stained glass windows from the previous Sacred Heart Church that stood on the corner of Fourth and Locust Sts. The new chapel will provide seating for approximately 40 people. With an exterior entrance, the design allows the chapel to be open and accessed even when the church is locked. In addition, the connecting hallway provides interior access between the buildings. Two handicapped accessible bathrooms will be included in this addition. "The best part of this effort has been spiritual," Jensen said, "It's bringing all of us together and has brought us closer to God." The Sacred Heart team includes: Fr. David Carrano, pastor; Bill Wilde and Jim Sebranek, trustees; Bill Ryan, ADCI EVP; Scott Truehl, Friede EVP; Rob Snell, Friede project manager; Paul Jensen, Sacred Heart project manager; Lisa Fernander, Wendy Bill, Dan Fish, Brad Schultz, and Kellen Chicoine, Sacred Heart Committee members; John Philipp, CFO/treasurer, Diocese of Madison; Gary Woolever, Vierbicher; and Todd Polk, vice president, Community First Bank. Name of the chapel Father Carrano said, "The name of the chapel is Our Lady of Refuge Adoration Chapel. This title of Mary comes from the Litany of Loreto. We chose it not only for our devotion to Mary, but also because we want this chapel to be a place of refuge for all who are suffering." The title of "Our Lady, Refuge of Sinners" dates back to the eighth century Bishop St. Germanus of Constantinople. Refugium Peccatorum, meaning "Refuge of Sinners," is one part of four Marian advocations in the Litany of Loreto.