MADISON -- On every Thursday during June, July, and August (except for July 4), the Diocese of Madison will host recitals by some of the Midwest's finest organists.

The concerts are free (freewill offering accepted) and open to all. All programs begin at 7 p.m. in the air-conditioned Holy Name Oratory.

The organists will play on the Schmelzer pipe organ, which was commissioned to be built by the Aeolian-Skinner Organ Company in 1949. The organ was installed in the Holy Name Oratory in 2017 after being obtained from Kenosha's First Congregational Church. It bears the name of Msgr. Delbert Schmelzer, whose gift from his estate enabled the diocese to restore and install the organ.

Glenn Schuster, assistant conductor/accompanist for the Madison Diocesan Choir, helped arrange for the organists who will be playing in the recital series.

The first three organists include:

• Thursday, June 6: Andrew Kreigh, master's candidate at the University of Iowa.

• Thursday, June 13: Kevin Edens, Christ the King Lutheran Church in Iowa City, Iowa.

• Thursday, June 20: Michael Mills, Saint Lawrence Catholic Campus Center at the University of Kansas.