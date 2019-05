BELOIT -- Fr. Michael A. Resop, pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, will celebrate his 40th anniversary in the priesthood on Sunday, June 2, at the church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit.

Mass will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m., followed by a reception in Assumption Hall from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Parishioners and friends are invited to the celebration, or they are asked to join in spirit and prayer for Father Resop.